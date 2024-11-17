‘Tis the Season: The Season of Small Business and Small Business Saturday
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Pacific Northwest Regional Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration
By Beto Yarce
|Beto Yarce, PNW Regional
Administrator, U.S. Small
Business Administration
Did you know that, according to various surveys, more than 80% of Americans trust small businesses and believe it’s important to support them? This approval rating is higher than virtually every other American institution.
Americans understand that small businesses contribute to the vibrancy of their communities, support local nonprofits, employ more than half of our workforce and are a significant economic engine both locally and nationally.
Additionally, about 80% of small businesses say that the end of the year is important for their bottom line.
Those are just some of the reasons why we encourage people who love their communities to actively participate in Small Business Saturday and the Season of Small Business. In addition to all the sparkle the season brings, this is when many small businesses shine!
The Saturday after Thanksgiving and the entire holiday season is the perfect time to drop by unique retail shops, scrumptious eateries and businesses offering memorable experiences.
Small Business Saturday was launched by American Express in 2010 with the U.S. Small Business Administration joining as a co-sponsor in 2011. Since then, the popularity of Small Business Saturday has grown exponentially.
It’s easy for anyone to make a positive impact on their own communities by shopping at local businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout the Season of Small Business, and have a great time while doing so. You’ll be glad you did!
For more information on how the SBA can assist your small business start, grow, expand or recover, please visit www.sba.gov. Para Español visita www.sba.gov/es
Beto Yarce was appointed by President Joe Biden to oversee the SBA’s programs and services as the agency’s Regional Administrator for the Pacific Northwest serving Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Those are just some of the reasons why we encourage people who love their communities to actively participate in Small Business Saturday and the Season of Small Business. In addition to all the sparkle the season brings, this is when many small businesses shine!
The Saturday after Thanksgiving and the entire holiday season is the perfect time to drop by unique retail shops, scrumptious eateries and businesses offering memorable experiences.
Small Business Saturday was launched by American Express in 2010 with the U.S. Small Business Administration joining as a co-sponsor in 2011. Since then, the popularity of Small Business Saturday has grown exponentially.
In fact, according to the National Retail Foundation, 2023’s Small Business Saturday was an incredibly popular shopping day, second only to Black Friday. To build on this holiday tradition, the SBA launched the Season of Small Business last year to encourage local spending throughout this festive time of year.
Wherever you live, small businesses are eager to meet your needs this holiday season.
Wherever you live, small businesses are eager to meet your needs this holiday season.
Here are some ideas to celebrate Small Business Saturday and the Season of Small Business:
- Make supporting small businesses a full day of fun! Begin your day by inviting a friend to enjoy a warm beverage and treat, take in some small business shopping, try out a new eatery for lunch, visit a hands-on craft shop for an activity then top off the day with a relaxing dinner at a favorite local restaurant.
- Go to an in-town activity like a tree-lighting, community theater show or choir performance, visiting a local restaurant before or after. It’s also a terrific way to interact with others who love your community, too.
- Take pics when you’re shopping, eating or experiencing a small business. Check-in at the business, post to social media and tag the business. Let others know about your memorable experience. Use hashtags for even more exposure: #ShopSmall, #ShopSmallSaturday and #SeasonofSmallBiz
- Set aside a portion of your holiday budget specifically for small business products and services. In fact, you can do this with your annual budget, too.
- Visit SBA’s Small Business Saturday site: Small Business Saturday | U.S. Small Business Administration
- Check out SBA’s info page for Season of Small Business: Season of Small Business | U.S. Small Business Administration
- Call out Small Business Saturday and the Season of Small Business in your social media posts and comments by using the following hashtags:
- #ShopSmall
- #SmallBizSaturday
- #ShopLocal
- #IShoppedSmall
- #GiftBigShopLocal
It’s easy for anyone to make a positive impact on their own communities by shopping at local businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout the Season of Small Business, and have a great time while doing so. You’ll be glad you did!
For more information on how the SBA can assist your small business start, grow, expand or recover, please visit www.sba.gov. Para Español visita www.sba.gov/es
Beto Yarce was appointed by President Joe Biden to oversee the SBA’s programs and services as the agency’s Regional Administrator for the Pacific Northwest serving Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
0 comments:
Post a Comment