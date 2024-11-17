‘Tis the Season: The Season of Small Business and Small Business Saturday





In fact, according to the National Retail Foundation, 2023’s Small Business Saturday was an incredibly popular shopping day, second only to Black Friday. To build on this holiday tradition, the SBA launched the Season of Small Business last year to encourage local spending throughout this festive time of year.



Wherever you live, small businesses are eager to meet your needs this holiday season.





Here are some ideas to celebrate Small Business Saturday and the Season of Small Business:

Make supporting small businesses a full day of fun! Begin your day by inviting a friend to enjoy a warm beverage and treat, take in some small business shopping, try out a new eatery for lunch, visit a hands-on craft shop for an activity then top off the day with a relaxing dinner at a favorite local restaurant.

Go to an in-town activity like a tree-lighting, community theater show or choir performance, visiting a local restaurant before or after. It’s also a terrific way to interact with others who love your community, too.

Take pics when you’re shopping, eating or experiencing a small business. Check-in at the business, post to social media and tag the business. Let others know about your memorable experience. Use hashtags for even more exposure: #ShopSmall, #ShopSmallSaturday and #SeasonofSmallBiz

Set aside a portion of your holiday budget specifically for small business products and services. In fact, you can do this with your annual budget, too. If you're a small business owner, you may want to consider adding some additional marketing and outreach ideas to your plans: