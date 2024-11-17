Photo by Jan Hansen

Have you been able to see the dramatic full moon the past few days? When I first saw it, it was huge, low in the sky over the top of Kenmore, looking like it would crush the treetops.





Later in the evening it was in its proper place high in the sky, although in my view it was not as pretty as in the photo by Barbara Twaddell.





Photo by Barbara Twaddell

Barbara Twaddell checked the Farmer's Almanac and found this explanation of the name.





"Why the “Beaver” Moon? This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient food stores for the long winter ahead. During the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts."





--Diane Hettrick







