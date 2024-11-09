Eat & Greet with James Beard award-winning Chef, Renee Erickson at Town & Country Market November 21, 2024
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Town & Country Markets is hosting an Eat & Greet with James Beard award-winning Chef, Renee Erickson, to celebrate the debut of her third cookbook, “Sunlight & Breadcrumbs”!
Guests will enjoy mingling with Renee, tasting bites from the new book and getting their “Sunlight & Breadcrumbs” copy signed.
Foodies or anyone feeling bored by the grind of weeknight cooking or looking for simple-but-exciting recipes to impress friends and family will love “Sunlight & Breadcrumbs.”
The approachable cookbook offers an inspiring reset, full of prompts encouraging culinary exploration and creativity!
The event is free and open to the public Secure a spot at this FREE event here
Shoreline Town & Country: November 21, 2024 from 3-5pm at 15505 Westminster Way N.15505 Westminster Way N. Seattle, WA 98133
