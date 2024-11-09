Crow Watch: An evening of crows, ecology, and conservation at UW Bothell and Cascadia College
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Crow Watch is free and happening at the Activities & Recreation Center (ARC) on the UW Bothell and Cascadia College campus.
Aligning with the campus’s sustainability values, this event will educate the community on crow behavior and ecology, highlight local conservation work, and raise awareness about the roosting crow population on campus.
|The crows return to the campus wetlands every evening to roost
Photo courtesy UW Bothell
Speakers for the evening include
- UW Bothell faculty members Dr. Douglas Wacker and Dr. Ursula Valdez,
- UW Seattle lecturer and crow researcher Dr. Loma Pendergraft, and
- Tulalip tribe storyteller Lois Landgrebe.
“We’re very excited to invite the community back to the UW Bothell and Cascadia College campus to learn about the crows,” said Stephan Classen, Assistant Director of Sustainability at Cascadia College, “although it’s a smaller roost this year, crows are still coming to Bothell and we are ecstatic to showcase the amazing world of crows.”
Doors open at 3:30pm, and the event begins at 4:00. Register here
Cascadia College and UW Bothell’s joint campus hosts one of the largest wetland restoration projects on the west coast and is managed entirely pesticide free to support wildlife and climate action.
Cascadia College and UW Bothell’s joint campus hosts one of the largest wetland restoration projects on the west coast and is managed entirely pesticide free to support wildlife and climate action.
The joint institutions have various commitments to sustainability and work with the Bothell community on sustainability efforts.
Learn more about the sustainability programs at www.cascadia.edu/bassp and www.uwb.edu/campus-sustainability/
The two campuses are located at 17927 113th Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011
The two campuses are located at 17927 113th Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011
0 comments:
Post a Comment