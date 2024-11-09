Crow Watch: An evening of crows, ecology, and conservation at UW Bothell and Cascadia College

BOTHELL, Wash – On Tuesday November 19, 2024 at 4:00pm, Sustainability Offices of UW Bothell and Cascadia College invite the community for an evening of crow education, birdwatching, and discussions with avian experts.





Crow Watch is free and happening at the Activities & Recreation Center (ARC) on the UW Bothell and Cascadia College campus.





Aligning with the campus’s sustainability values, this event will educate the community on crow behavior and ecology, highlight local conservation work, and raise awareness about the roosting crow population on campus.





The crows return to the campus wetlands every evening to roost

Photo courtesy UW Bothell

Speakers for the evening include

UW Bothell faculty members Dr. Douglas Wacker and Dr. Ursula Valdez,

UW Seattle lecturer and crow researcher Dr. Loma Pendergraft, and

UW Seattle lecturer and crow researcher Dr. Loma Pendergraft, and Tulalip tribe storyteller Lois Landgrebe. There will be a tabling fair to connect with local wildlife groups and learn about crow ecology, crow social behaviors, and human-bird connections.



“We’re very excited to invite the community back to the UW Bothell and Cascadia College campus to learn about the crows,” said Stephan Classen, Assistant Director of Sustainability at Cascadia College, “although it’s a smaller roost this year, crows are still coming to Bothell and we are ecstatic to showcase the amazing world of crows.”









Cascadia College and UW Bothell's joint campus hosts one of the largest wetland restoration projects on the west coast and is managed entirely pesticide free to support wildlife and climate action. Doors open at 3:30pm, and the event begins at 4:00. Register here





The joint institutions have various commitments to sustainability and work with the Bothell community on sustainability efforts.











