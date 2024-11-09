North Seattle French School welcomed Seattle Kraken player Yanni Gourde
Saturday, November 9, 2024
|Seattle Kraken player Yanni Gourde poses with the students of the North Seattle French School in Shoreline
North Seattle French School, a bilingual school and preschool located in the Shoreline Center, had the chance to welcome Yanni Gourde, a key player at the Seattle Kraken.
Students had the unforgettable experience of meeting Yanni, a Seattle Kraken star and proud French speaker from Quebec.
|Yanni authgraphing Kraken tentacles for the students
When asked by one student why he chose hockey over other sports, he shared that his passion began by competing with his two brothers.
His humor came through when he answered another question about whether he had ever been to the penalty box: “I have been there a lot,” Yanni admitted with a laugh.
The bilingual connection deepened as Yanni shared personal insights about speaking French with other francophone players in the NHL and raising his two children to be bilingual, with French being the primary language spoken at home.
His accessibility and warmth left a lasting impression on both students and staff.
