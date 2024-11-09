North Seattle French School welcomed Seattle Kraken player Yanni Gourde

Yanni captivated the students by answering questions in both French and English, sharing his passion for hockey and making a lasting impression on our bilingual community.

When asked by one student why he chose hockey over other sports, he shared that his passion began by competing with his two brothers.





His humor came through when he answered another question about whether he had ever been to the penalty box: “I have been there a lot,” Yanni admitted with a laugh.





The bilingual connection deepened as Yanni shared personal insights about speaking French with other francophone players in the NHL and raising his two children to be bilingual, with French being the primary language spoken at home.





His accessibility and warmth left a lasting impression on both students and staff.