UW Med: Look up! But do it safely during April 8 eclipse

2017 was the last eclipse

But each time the moon passes in front of the sun, creating an irresistible spectacle for millions around the world, UW ophthalmologist Dr. Russ Van Gelder treats patients with sometimes serious damage caused by witnessing the event without proper protective eyewear.









“You can get damage even in just a few seconds of direct sun gazing, and if you're over 20 to 30 seconds, there's a high likelihood that you're going to end up with some damage,” said Van Gelder, professor and chair of ophthalmology at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “Shorter durations can be reversible. Longer durations can be permanent, and you can end up with a blind spot right in the middle of your vision.”

Though the sun is 93 million miles away, its light particles, called photons, still pack quite a bit of energy following their eight-minute journey to the surface of our retinas.





He saw at least six such patients after the 2017 eclipse.

It seems like a simple warning that everyone surely got from a responsible adult in childhood.