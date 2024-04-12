State Parks co-hosts Washington Coast Cleanup on April 20, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024

Coast Cleanup April 20, 2024 on
ten ocean beaches
OLYMPIA – April 10, 2024 – As a proud member of the Washington Clean Coast Alliance, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will co-host the annual Washington Coast Cleanup on April 20, 2024

This year’s event will take place at ten state parks: Cape Disappointment, Fort Flagler, Fort Townsend, Fort Worden, Grayland Beach, Mystery Bay, Ocean City, Pacific Beach, Shine Tidelands and Twin Harbors.

In partnership with Washington CoastSavers, Parks puts on three beach cleanup volunteer events a year – and there is always more work to be done. 

In 2023, 1,923 volunteers picked up 133,249 pounds of marine and firework debris off our beaches. That’s equivalent to the combined weight of 10 adult elephants.

During the Washington Coast Cleanup, Parks also works with Washington Surfrider and the Grassroots Garbage Gang to bring in volunteers to support this effort.

On arrival, participants volunteering at a Washington state park will check in at one of these locations:
  • Long Beach: 
    • Bolstad Ocean Beach Approach (OBA), 
    • Seaview OBA
  • Central Coast: 
    • Ocean City OBA, 
    • Chance A La Mer OBA, 
    • Bonge Ave OBA
  • Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca: Shine Tidelands 
    • Chimacum Corner Farmstand: Fort Flagler, Mystery Bay
  • Port Townsend Marine Science Center: 
    • Fort Townsend, 
    • Fort Worden
Volunteers should dress for variable weather conditions, wear sturdy footwear and pack a lunch with plenty of water. Upon check-in, participants will receive supplies to help them pick up debris. However, volunteers are encouraged to bring reusable gloves. The check-in station also serves as the dumpster location for marine debris after collection.

Visit CoastSavers.org to learn more about the Washington Coast Cleanup, view a list of all participating beaches and pre-register for the event.  A Discover Pass is required for vehicle access on state-managed lands on April 20.


