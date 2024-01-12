Meet the Western White Pines of Hamlin Forest

Large pine cones and five-needle clumps from Western White Pine are a common site on the forest floor in Hamlin Park. Photo by Oliver Moffat

For the past one hundred years, Western White Pines have been under attack by a fungal disease called white pine blister rust which has killed 90% of the white pines in our region.





The fungus (Cronartium ribicola) is believed to have been introduced from Asia a century ago. Blister rust is not spread from pine to pine, instead, it has a complicated life cycle involving a stage spent living in currents and gooseberries (genus Ribes) before infecting white pines.





Western White Pines can thrive in the sandy, gravely, low-nutrient soils that are common in the Hamlin Park area. It is possible that our Western White Pines have some genetic resistance that has allowed them to survive.

The trunk of a mature Western White Pine in Hamlin Park is evocative of a dinosaur’s leg

Photo by Oliver Moffat



There are a few easy ways to identify a Western White Pine. They drop copious amounts of long needles and large pine cones. You know you’re standing under a Western White Pine when the ground under your feet is littered with big cones and long needles. The needles of white pines grow in clumps of five.



