King County Library System among top three digital circulating libraries in the world
Friday, January 19, 2024
|Photo courtesy KCLS
OverDrive’s statistics for stand-alone libraries identify KCLS as the second-highest digital circulating library in the U.S. and third in the world.
In another record-setting year, readers across the globe downloaded 662 million eBooks, audiobooks and digital magazines through OverDrive, reflecting a 19% increase in digital readership over 2022.
"KCLS’ digital collection serves as an invaluable resource that prioritizes both convenience and accessibility,” stated KCLS Director of Collection Management Services Tracey Thompson.
“Our robust usage numbers demonstrate the compelling need for these resources, underscoring their significance and impact. We hope patrons continue to enjoy the ease of electronic formats, inclusivity of accessibility features and diverse titles in our vibrant digital collection.”
A KCLS library card or eCard allows access to the library system’s electronic materials, which include streaming TV, music and movies, eBooks and audiobooks, online magazines, research databases, student resources, small business resources and more.
KCLS’ Top Five Digital Titles in 2023:“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
- “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
- “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- “I'm Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney
