Reminder: LFP Library book sale Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 11am to 4pm

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Lake Forest Park Library
Photo by Jerry Pickard

A big holiday book sale is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 11am to 4pm at the Lake Forest Park Library, 17171 Bothell Way N.E. in Lake Forest Park (lower lobby by the escalator).

There will be lots of children’s and teen books, fiction and nonfiction for adults, holiday books, cookbooks, and coffee-table books, all at very low prices.

Both used and new books are included, perfect for gift-giving and winter reading.

Prices start at one dollar (some at fifty cents) with specialty books marked up slightly; there will be further markdowns during the final hour of the sale. Proceeds help to support programs and events at the Lake Forest Park Library.

The book sale, sponsored by the Friends of the LFP Library, will take place inside the Library’s meeting room and also outside the library’s entrance. Call the library for directions at 206-362-8860.

The library is on the lower level of Town Center, by the escalator, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.


Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  