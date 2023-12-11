Modern Glaze Holiday Open House 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023

Modern Glaze Holiday Open House December 16-17

By Oliver Moffat

Modern Glaze, a Shoreline ceramics studio and gallery, will host a holiday open house and sale on Saturday and Sunday, December 16-17, 2023 from Noon to 5pm at their location 14800 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133

Laura Brodax ceramic wares

The open house will feature new and classic ceramic works by Kathryn Berd, Laura Brodax, Deborah Caplow, Janet Galore, and Ernest Hilsenberg as well as collage work by Sedora deBondt and more.

Pottery sale at Open House

Established in 2019 by ceramic artist Laura Brodax, Modern Glaze is a working ceramic studio and gallery showing contemporary ceramics by local and regional clay artists. 

Modern souvenir plates

Located in the Westminster triangle neighborhood of Shoreline, Modern Glaze is part of the movement to bolster the arts in the North King County region. The studio accepts commissions for residential, commercial, and public art tile murals as well as custom ceramic wares. 

More information available online at on their webpage


