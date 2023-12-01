Help plan the future of Shoreline by serving on the Planning Commission

Photo by Jason Goodman on unsplash.com The Shoreline City Council is looking for volunteers to serve on the Planning Commission for four-year terms beginning in April 2024. The Shoreline City Council is looking for volunteers to serve on the Planning Commission for four-year terms beginning in April 2024.





The volunteers who serve on the Shoreline Planning Commission provide recommendations to the City Council on land use, growth, and development issues.





How should we balance new commercial and residential development with the desire to maintain the character of existing neighborhoods?

How do we plan for a future that includes light rail?

How can we encourage developers to use green building practices and provide affordable housing?

How will the City allow alternate housing types that fit within our established neighborhoods?

No technical background or experience in land use is required. Important qualifications are an ability to listen and work well with others; a willingness to prepare and read staff reports prior to the meetings; and a commitment to regular attendance and active participation at the meetings. Candidates must live or own property in Shoreline. The City compensates Commissioners for their time.







If you are interested in applying, fill out a



City of Shoreline, City Clerk

17500 Midvale Avenue N

Shoreline, WA 98133



You can also drop it off in person at the City Clerk’s Office on the first floor of City Hall. Applications are due by 5:00pm on Friday, January 5, 2024.



MORE INFORMATION



shorelinewa.gov/plancom

Senior Planner Steve Szafran

sszafran@shorelinewa.gov

206-801-2512



Application detailsIf you are interested in applying, fill out a Community Service Application . You can also pick up a copy from City Hall. Submit your application by email to clk@shorelinewa.gov or mail it to:City of Shoreline, City Clerk17500 Midvale Avenue NShoreline, WA 98133You can also drop it off in person at the City Clerk’s Office on the first floor of City Hall. Applications are due by 5:00pm on Friday, January 5, 2024.MORE INFORMATIONSenior Planner Steve Szafran206-801-2512



The Commission addresses key questions that affect the quality of life in Shoreline, such as: