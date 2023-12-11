46th Legislative District Rep. Darya Farivar to hold a coffee on Saturday December 16, 2023



Rep. Darya Farivar invites her 46th LD constituents to met her for coffee or tea on Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 11am – 1pm, at Rep. Darya Farivar invites her 46th LD constituents to met her for coffee or tea on Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 11am – 1pm, at Zoka Coffee 2200 N. 56th St, Seattle, WA.





With less than five weeks to go until the 2024 legislative session commences, this is a great opportunity to share your thoughts on the issues that matter most to you. I’ll also be sharing my legislative priorities thanks to the great feedback of our community.











