46th Legislative District Rep. Darya Farivar to hold a coffee on Saturday December 16, 2023
Monday, December 11, 2023
Rep. Darya Farivar invites her 46th LD constituents to met her for coffee or tea on Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 11am – 1pm, at Zoka Coffee 2200 N. 56th St, Seattle, WA.
With less than five weeks to go until the 2024 legislative session commences, this is a great opportunity to share your thoughts on the issues that matter most to you. I’ll also be sharing my legislative priorities thanks to the great feedback of our community.
If you won’t be able to attend, please consider sharing your legislative priorities with me in this short survey.
