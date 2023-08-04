A dialogue about what homelessness is at Saint Dunstan's
Friday, August 4, 2023
Sunday August 6, 2023, 11:15am come and learn about the Three Practice way of listening with curiosity with Jim Henderson and Jim Hancock.
We'll be practicing this technique with the statement of "This is what I know about homelessness and how I learned it."
We will have community members from a sanctioned encampment participating in the facilitated discussion.
You can learn more about the 3Practices here on their website.
Saint Dunstan's is located at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
