A dialogue about what homelessness is at Saint Dunstan's



Sunday August 6, 2023, 11:15am come and learn about the Three Practice way of listening with curiosity with Jim Henderson and Jim Hancock.





We'll be practicing this technique with the statement of "This is what I know about homelessness and how I learned it."





We will have community members from a sanctioned encampment participating in the facilitated discussion.















