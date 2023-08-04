A dialogue about what homelessness is at Saint Dunstan's

Friday, August 4, 2023


Sunday August 6, 2023, 11:15am come and learn about the Three Practice way of listening with curiosity with Jim Henderson and Jim Hancock.

We'll be practicing this technique with the statement of "This is what I know about homelessness and how I learned it."

We will have community members from a sanctioned encampment participating in the facilitated discussion.

You can learn more about the 3Practices here on their website.
 

Saint Dunstan's is located at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133


Posted by DKH at 3:19 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  