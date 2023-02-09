Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center Friday, February 17, 2023
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Join us at the Senior Center for TRIVIA NIGHT
written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champions
Leah Caglio and Sally Neumann
of Head in the Clouds Trivia.
You can read about our local Jeopardy! Champions in this Seattle Times article.
Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun.
There will be prizes.
Friday, February 17, 2023
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7pm to 9pm
21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.
Teams are 6 persons.
Purchase your tickets here, https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave. NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155
206-365-1536
