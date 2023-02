Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center Friday, February 17, 2023

Join us at the Senior Center for TRIVIA NIGHT





written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champions

Leah Caglio and Sally Neumann

of Head in the Clouds Trivia.





Friday, February 17, 2023

Doors open at 6:30pm

Games from 7pm to 9pm

21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.



Teams are 6 persons.

You can purchase tickets individually, join a table and make new friends.

You can purchase tickets individually, indicate whom you want to sit with at registration.

You can purchase tickets as a team/table of 6. Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register your team of 6 for $60.



Purchase your tickets here,



Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

18560 1st Ave. NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155

206-365-1536





You can read about our local Jeopardy! Champions in this Seattle Times article.Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun.