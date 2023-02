Professional dance instructors will be providing a group swing dance lesson so that everyone can learn a few steps and join in on the fun, so make sure to be on time so you don't miss out!





Tickets can be purchased through Brown Paper Tickets, $10 for students and $15 for adults. Proceeds from this event help support the Shorewood Band Program.





Join the Einstein Middle School and Shorewood High School jazz programs for an evening of live music, fun dancing, and delicious treats.The annual Shorewood Big Band Dance takes place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in the Shorewood Commons from 7:00-10:00pm. 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133