Sno-King School Retirees donates $500 to The Works
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|L-R: Alison Buss (Co-Chair The Works), Bonnie Stieber, Andrea Petrusky (Co-Chair The Works) and Cathy Webb (SKSR Vice-President). Photo courtesy The Works
For the third year in a row, the Sno-King School Retirees association donated $500 to The Works, the Shoreline PTA Council clothing room.
The Association has donated annually to three organizations, located in the three school districts where their members taught.
Besides The Works, they also donate $500 to the Northshore Foundation for their Homeless Student Services and to the Washington Kids in Transition which serves the Edmonds School District.
All three organizations benefit the children in each school district.
Washington Kids in Transition benefits homeless students.
The SnoKing School Retirees also do a service project. "When we started out we helped to buy snack items for Washington Kids that they received on their school bus when being delivered to the place they were staying," said Board Member Jim Siscel.
"Then we did a service project on a Saturday stuffing the snack bags. This snack bag project is not happening now after Covid. So this year the money will be used to purchase summer time art supplies. We will put the supplies together on a Saturday in April."
The $500 comes from their membership dues, donations at meetings and individual members.
0 comments:
Post a Comment