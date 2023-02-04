Sno-King School Retirees donates $500 to The Works

L-R: Alison Buss (Co-Chair The Works), Bonnie Stieber, Andrea Petrusky (Co-Chair The Works) and Cathy Webb (SKSR Vice-President). Photo courtesy The Works For the third year in a row, the Sno-King School Retirees association donated $500 to The Works, the Shoreline PTA Council clothing room.





The Association has donated annually to three organizations, located in the three school districts where their members taught.





Besides The Works, they also donate $500 to the Northshore Foundation for their Homeless Student Services and to the Washington Kids in Transition which serves the Edmonds School District.





All three organizations benefit the children in each school district.