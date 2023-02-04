Sistah Scifi to launch network of Sistah Scifi Book Vending Machines at Black and Native American owned coffee shops across the country

Started in 2019, Sistah Scifi is the first Black owned bookstore focused on science fiction and fantasy in the United States, as validated by the American Booksellers Association.







Supporting Sistah Scifi’s IFundWomen campaign is a great opportunity to bring Black and Indigenous authors to the forefront of the science fiction and fantasy literary genre.









The inaugural Sistah Scifi Book Vending Machine will launch Saturday, February 4th at Backers of Sistah Scifi’s crowdfunding campaign can select from a bevy of perks, such as curated Black and Indigenous speculative fiction playlists and watchlists to marketing packages for Black and Indigenous science fiction and fantasy writers.The inaugural Sistah Scifi Book Vending Machine will launch Saturday, February 4th at Oaklandia Café x Bakery . Oaklandia’s founders, Latorra and Carlos, are a Black and Latin couple that are fourth generation Oaklanders.





On Friday, February 10th, the next Sistah Scifi Book Vending Machine will launch at Mixed: Coffee and Community . Savannah Jackson, founder of Mixed, describes herself as a mixed kid - half Black and half Ecuadorian - who loves mixing drinks, mixing cultures, and bringing people together.





The third Sistah Scifi Book Vending Machine will launch Saturday, February 11th at Black Coffee Northwest. Darnesha Weary and her husband Erwin, both Seattle natives, opened Black Coffee Northwest to provide proactive and innovative community building through youth leadership development while serving the best cup of coffee in the city.

Sistah Scifi, the first Black owned bookstore focused on science fiction and fantasy in the United States as validated by the American Booksellers Association, is excited to work with coffee shop owners to realize Sistah Scifi's vision to double the number of science fiction and fantasy titles by Black and Indigenous authors on the New York Times Best Sellers list by launching a national network of Sistah Scifi Book Vending Machines.









During a recent interview, Isis Asare, the CEO/Founder of Sistah Scifi, made these comments, “Sistah Scifi goes beyond the transactional -- it’s a movement that fulfills a need for readers to find and discuss science fiction and fantasy infused with Black and Indigenous culture by Black and Indigenous creators. "Whenever we recommend a book on social media, we always add the option to check the book out from the local library.”

She goes on to say, "We understand if our Sistah Scifi Siblings – some of whom read over 100 books a year! – check most of them out from the library or spread their purchases between several indie bookstores or get free eBooks from a large online bookseller. This would make the discovery of Afrofuturism and Indigenous Futurism books as easy as buying a candy bar.









About Sistah Scifi: Founded by Isis Asare, Sistah Scifi is a cauldron of all things Afrofuturism; Black mysticism, science fiction noir, and traditional voodoo; casting spells to uplift literature written by Black and Indigenous women.



For complete information, visit:





