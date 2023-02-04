Edwin Pratt Day of Remembrance



All photos by Steven H. Robinson





On Monday, January 30, 2023 the Shoreline Police Department hosted a Day of Remembrance for Civil Rights Leader and Shoreline resident Edwin T. Pratt.





Shoreline Chief of Police Kelly Park

The program, held in the Shoreline council chambers on Midvale, began with opening remarks from Shoreline Chief of Police Kelly Park.





Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully

Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully made remarks and read a proclamation from the city naming January 30, 2023 as the Edwin T. Pratt Day of Remembrance.



Sarah Haycox, who led a successful campaign to name the Shoreline Schools Early Learning Center for Pratt, read a letter from Edwin Pratt’s daughter Miriam who was unable to attend as she had recently been released from the hospital.





Jean Soliz (left) and Sarah Haycox

Jean Soliz, next door neighbor, babysitter, and friend of the Pratts, spoke about his life.



Larry Gossett, Seattle Civil Rights leader and former King County Councilmember, spoke about his association with Pratt.





Larry Gossett

Others in attendance included Seattle artists Al Doggett and Esther Ervin, and Linda Taylor from the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle.







Adjourning to the flag pavilion adjacent to the council chambers, Sarah Haycox and Jean Soliz lowered the flag to half mast.



Refreshments and a social gathering followed the closing remarks.

From left: Jean Soliz, Sarah Haycox, Larry Gossett (seated) Al Doggett, Esther Ervin, Chief Kelly Park, Asst Chief Loi Dawkins from Edmond Police, Sgt Scott Fitchett from Shoreline Police

Asst Chief Loi Dawkins from Edmond Police and Sgt Scott Fitchett from Shoreline Police organized the remembrance ceremony which will be held each year.

Al Doggett created the portrait of Edwin T Pratt that now hangs in the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center. He provided an archival print of that portrait that was displayed at the event.













Pratt, Executive Director of the Seattle Urban League, was assassinated in front of his Shoreline home January 26, 1969.