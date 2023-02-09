Shoreline City Council to attend Association of Washington Cities conference February 15-16, 2023
Thursday, February 9, 2023
The 2023 AWC City Action Days is being held in-person in Olympia, WA. The Conference starts Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and concludes Thursday, February 15, 2023.
Held annually during the legislative session, City Action Days is AWC’s legislative conference to educate statewide decision makers about city priorities and to push the City’s agenda forward.
