Shoreline City Council to attend Association of Washington Cities conference February 15-16, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Shoreline City Council will attend the Association of Washington Cities’ “City Action Days” conference on February 15-16, 2023.

The 2023 AWC City Action Days is being held in-person in Olympia, WA. The Conference starts Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and concludes Thursday, February 15, 2023. 

Held annually during the legislative session, City Action Days is AWC’s legislative conference to educate statewide decision makers about city priorities and to push the City’s agenda forward.



Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  