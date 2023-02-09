Shorecrest graduate to be inducted into the Utah State University Athletics Hall of Fame

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced its 2023 Hall of Fame Class which consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future female athletes.

Denae Mohlman Pruden

Photo courtesy Utah State Among them is Shoreline resident Denae Mohlman Pruden, a three-time first-team all-conference volleyball player.



Denae graduated in 1997 from Shorecrest and attended Utah State University in Logan, UT on a full-ride volleyball scholarship.



On April 15, 2023 she and six other former college athletes will be inducted into the USU Athletics Hall of Fame, joining 123 prior inductees.



She played volleyball at Utah State from 1997-2000.



Denae Mohlman Pruden was a three-time all-Big West Conference selection for Utah State and is one of just two players in school history to earn first-team all-conference honors three times. Among them is Shoreline resident Denae Mohlman Pruden, a three-time first-team all-conference volleyball player.Denae graduated in 1997 from Shorecrest and attended Utah State University in Logan, UT on a full-ride volleyball scholarship.On April 15, 2023 she and six other former college athletes will be inducted into the USU Athletics Hall of Fame, joining 123 prior inductees.She played volleyball at Utah State from 1997-2000.Denae Mohlman Pruden was a three-time all-Big West Conference selection for Utah State and is one of just two players in school history to earn first-team all-conference honors three times.





Mohlman Pruden, who was named the Big West Freshman of the Year in 1997, was also a three-time academic all-conference selection and earned academic all-district honors as a senior.



During her senior season, she helped Utah State to its first-ever NCAA Tournament as the Aggies advanced to the second round and finished the year ranked 22nd in the nation.



Mohlman Pruden still ranks first all-time in school history with a .348 career hitting percentage, and she still holds the top three spots for hitting percentage in a season as she hit .375 as a freshman, .353 as a senior and .343 as a junior.



Along with being the school record holder in hitting percentage, Mohlman Pruden ranks second all-time at Utah State in total blocks (477) and block assists (420), tied for fourth in matches played (121), sixth in kills (1,294) and eighth in total attempts (2,796).



Additionally, Mohlman Pruden is tied for seventh in single-season blocks (148) twice, tied for eighth in block assists (136) and tied for 10th in block solos (21), along with ranking seventh with a .302 hitting percentage during her sophomore campaign. She also set one match record during her career as she recorded 11 blocks as a senior, which is tied for the most in a three-set match in school history.



Denae is the daughter of Dave and Marian Mohlman of Shoreline.





