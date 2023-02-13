Shorecrest boys swim team successfully defend their District title and move on to State

Shorecrest boys swim team are District champs

Photo courtesy Shorecrest High School



The Shorecrest Scots swim / team are back to back champions, as they successfully defended their 3A district title on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Snohomish!

Dutch Chandler

Finn Corbin

Ian Franklin

Kason Kirkpatrick

Porter Lewis

Zander Muilenburg

Liam Muilenburg

Sean Neils

Ian Reece

Tristan Serrano

Colton Stoecker

Jiahao Zeng

200 M Relay - Sean Neils, Ian Franklin, Kason Kirkpatrick and Finn Corbin

50 FR - Sean Neils

100 FR - Sean Neils

500 FR - Colton Stoecker

200 FR relay - Sean Neils, Finn Corbin, Ian Reece, Tristan Serrano

400 FR relay - Ian Reece, Tristan Serrano, Colton Stoecker, Kason Kirkpatrick

The following athletes qualified for the State meet, which will take place this coming weekend in Federal Way:District Champs:Coach Scott Kelley was voted as the district 3A Coach of the Year!