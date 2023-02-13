Shorecrest boys swim team successfully defend their District title and move on to State

Monday, February 13, 2023

Shorecrest boys swim team are District champs
Photo courtesy Shorecrest High School

The Shorecrest Scots swim / team are back to back champions, as they successfully defended their 3A district title on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Snohomish!

The following athletes qualified for the State meet, which will take place this coming weekend in Federal Way:
  • Dutch Chandler
  • Finn Corbin
  • Ian Franklin
  • Kason Kirkpatrick
  • Porter Lewis
  • Zander Muilenburg
  • Liam Muilenburg
  • Sean Neils
  • Ian Reece
  • Tristan Serrano
  • Colton Stoecker
  • Jiahao Zeng
District Champs:
  • 200 M Relay - Sean Neils, Ian Franklin, Kason Kirkpatrick and Finn Corbin
  • 50 FR - Sean Neils
  • 100 FR - Sean Neils
  • 500 FR - Colton Stoecker
  • 200 FR relay - Sean Neils, Finn Corbin, Ian Reece, Tristan Serrano
  • 400 FR relay - Ian Reece, Tristan Serrano, Colton Stoecker, Kason Kirkpatrick
Coach Scott Kelley was voted as the district 3A Coach of the Year!


Posted by DKH at 2:07 AM
