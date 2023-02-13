Poetry Appreciation: Study Rumi from the comfort of your couch
Monday, February 13, 2023
As a Sufi, Rumi was the founder of the ‘whirling dervishes’. Learn about Rumi’s mentor, the mysterious Shams of Tabriz.
The Essential Rumi translated by Coleman Barks (New Expanded Edition) will be the required text and touchstone for our discussion sessions. Rumi is the most widely read poet in America today. A couple of DVDs on Rumi will be shared as well.
Robert Stahl has previously taught several poetry classes at Seattle-area colleges: Rumi, Hafiz, Emily Dickinson, Rilke, Mary Oliver, and Haiku.
For students 16+ and adults of all ages.
3/2 - 3/23 | 6:00 – 8:00 pm | Thursday (4)| Bob Stahl | Fee: $99 | Location: Online
3/2 - 3/23 | 6:00 – 8:00 pm | Thursday (4)| Bob Stahl | Fee: $99 | Location: Online
Offered by Shoreline Community College Continuing Education.
0 comments:
Post a Comment