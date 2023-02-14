North City Neighborhood Association to hear about economic development in Shoreline

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The North City Neighborhood Association will be holding their first public meeting since the onset of COVID-19 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 7pm - 8:30pm. 

The guest speaker will be Nate Daum, Economic Development Program Manager for the City of Shoreline.

Learn more about Shoreline's economic development outlook and how North City fits into the picture. There will be time for Q / A.

The meeting will be held at the North City Water District office 1519 NE 177th St, Shoreline WA 98155



Posted by DKH at 12:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  