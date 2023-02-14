North City Neighborhood Association to hear about economic development in Shoreline
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
North City Neighborhood Association will be holding their first public meeting since the onset of COVID-19 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 7pm - 8:30pm.
The guest speaker will be Nate Daum, Economic Development Program Manager for the City of Shoreline.
Learn more about Shoreline's economic development outlook and how North City fits into the picture. There will be time for Q / A.
The meeting will be held at the North City Water District office 1519 NE 177th St, Shoreline WA 98155
