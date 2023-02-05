Local restaurant robbed at gunpoint twice

Nara Chinese Restaurant

The Kim family, Insuk and Young Jin Kim, have owned and operated the popular restaurant for 16 years. After the most recent robbery they took only a day to recover and reorganize the ransacked restaurant. They were back in business the next day.





They had a surveillance system but after two robberies, they are upgrading to equipment that takes high resolution pictures and putting new locks on their restaurant.





Their daughter, Nara Kim, asked for community support for her family, and set up a GoFundMe page which raised enough money to cover their expenses. The page is no longer accepting donations.





She wrote a heartfelt account of her distress at being far away at school, and unable to help her parents.









Although the fundraiser is closed, Nara says you can still help her parents. "If you are feeling like going out in the near future for food, I ask that you consider ordering from our restaurant to support my parents." Besides the Nara Chinese Restaurant at 150th and Aurora, Shari's at 15252 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 was also recently robbed. Police are confident that the robberies are not related and are continuing to work all three cases.





The restaurant, open from 5pm to 2am, accommodates dine-in, take-out, and delivery through multiple services - GrubHub, Seamless, UberEats, Postmates. Food is served until 1am and the bar is open until 2am.





They serve a full Chinese menu but also have dishes from Korea, and Japan.





They apparently do not have their own website, but the menu and prices are listed on the delivery services' webpages.












