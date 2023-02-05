King Conservation District voting underway now until February 14, 2023
Sunday, February 5, 2023
King Conservation District is holding an election for Seat #3 on the Board of Supervisors. Voting began January 24, 2023 at 8:00am and ends February 14, 2023 at 8:00pm.
The following individuals are running for Position #3 (alphabetical by last name):
King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish that do not participate in the district).
Visit kingcd.org/elections for details.
Read the Candidate Statements
LWV® of Seattle-King County Candidate Forum
League of Women Voters® of Seattle-King County held a candidate forum via a Zoom on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Click the youtube link to watch it now.
KCD Board of Supervisors Appointed Position
KCD will also have position #5 up for appointment by the Washington State Conservation Commission (WSCC). This is an appointed position selected by the WSCC. Applications for the appointed seat will be accepted by the WSCC January through March of 2023.
Learn more on Elections Page (scroll down)
