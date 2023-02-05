King Conservation District voting underway now until February 14, 2023



King Conservation District Board of Supervisors Election Under Way

April Brown

Csenka Favorini-Csorba

Chris L. Porter

King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish that do not participate in the district).





King Conservation District is holding an election for Seat #3 on the Board of Supervisors. Voting began January 24, 2023 at 8:00am and ends February 14, 2023 at 8:00pm.The following individuals are running for Position #3 (alphabetical by last name):