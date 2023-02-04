County Council votes to send $1.25B Crisis Care Centers levy to voters
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|King County Council
The proposal, which would raise the funds through a property tax levy spread over nine years, would fund:
- creation of five regional crisis care centers,
- the preservation and restoration of residential treatment beds,
- growth of the behavioral health workforce pipeline, and
- provide immediate services while centers are being constructed.
In 2024, the levy will cost the owner of a median-valued home about $121.
With council approval, the proposal will now appear on the April 25, 2023 special election ballot.
With council approval, the proposal will now appear on the April 25, 2023 special election ballot.
0 comments:
Post a Comment