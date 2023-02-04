County Council votes to send $1.25B Crisis Care Centers levy to voters

Saturday, February 4, 2023

King County Council
At their meeting on January 31, 2023, the King County Council voted to send a $1.25 billion behavioral health levy to voters for consideration on an April special election ballot.

The proposal, which would raise the funds through a property tax levy spread over nine years, would fund:
  • creation of five regional crisis care centers, 
  • the preservation and restoration of residential treatment beds, 
  • growth of the behavioral health workforce pipeline, and 
  • provide immediate services while centers are being constructed. 

In 2024, the levy will cost the owner of a median-valued home about $121.

With council approval, the proposal will now appear on the April 25, 2023 special election ballot.


