Classifieds: Shoreline City Council Attendance - NUHSA 2022 Human Services Awards Program and Celebration

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Shoreline City Council Attendance at 
NUHSA 2022 Human Services Awards Program and Celebration
Date: 01/19/2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Location: Ronald United Methodist Church
17839 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, Washington 98133

You are hereby notified that a quorum of Councilmembers will attend the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) 2022 Human Services Awards program and celebration on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The annual NUHSA Awards recognizes individuals and organizations that have gone above and beyond in ensuring the health and well-being of our North King County residents.



