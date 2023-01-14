Classifieds: Shoreline City Council Attendance - NUHSA 2022 Human Services Awards Program and Celebration

Date: 01/19/2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pmLocation: Ronald United Methodist ChurchYou are hereby notified that a quorum of Councilmembers will attend the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) 2022 Human Services Awards program and celebration on Thursday, January 19, 2023.The annual NUHSA Awards recognizes individuals and organizations that have gone above and beyond in ensuring the health and well-being of our North King County residents.