To Everything There is a Season

Monday, October 3, 2022

Winter
To everything there is a season
Photos by Doug Cerretti

The four seasons of the Pin Oak (Quercus palustris) 
located at the Edmonds Veteran Plaza, 250 5th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020

To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven

A time to be born, a time to die
A time to plant, a time to reap
A time to kill, a time to heal
A time to laugh, a time to weep

Spring
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven

A time to build up, a time to break down
A time to dance, a time to mourn
A time to cast away stones, a time to gather stones together

Summer
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven

A time of love, a time of hate
A time of war, a time of peace
A time you may embrace, a time to refrain from embracing

Fall
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven

A time to gain, a time to lose
A time to rend, a time to sew
A time for love, a time for hate
A time for peace, I swear it's not too late
--
Song popularized by the Byrds (1965); written by Pete Seeger (1959) who adapted the lyrics from the Bible (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8) More information here



