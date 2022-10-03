To everything there is a season

Photos by Doug Cerretti



To everything (turn, turn, turn)

There is a season (turn, turn, turn)

And a time to every purpose, under heaven



A time to be born, a time to die

A time to plant, a time to reap

A time to kill, a time to heal

A time to laugh, a time to weep





Spring To everything (turn, turn, turn)

There is a season (turn, turn, turn)

And a time to every purpose, under heaven



A time to build up, a time to break down

A time to dance, a time to mourn

A time to cast away stones, a time to gather stones together To everything (turn, turn, turn)There is a season (turn, turn, turn)And a time to every purpose, under heavenA time to build up, a time to break downA time to dance, a time to mournA time to cast away stones, a time to gather stones together





Summer

To everything (turn, turn, turn)

There is a season (turn, turn, turn)

And a time to every purpose, under heaven



A time of love, a time of hate

A time of war, a time of peace

A time you may embrace, a time to refrain from embracing





Fall To everything (turn, turn, turn)

There is a season (turn, turn, turn)

And a time to every purpose, under heaven



A time to gain, a time to lose

A time to rend, a time to sew

A time for love, a time for hate

A time for peace, I swear it's not too late

-- To everything (turn, turn, turn)There is a season (turn, turn, turn)And a time to every purpose, under heavenA time to gain, a time to loseA time to rend, a time to sewA time for love, a time for hateA time for peace, I swear it's not too late--









Song popularized by the Byrds (1965); written by Pete Seeger (1959) who adapted the lyrics from the Bible (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8) More information here

located at the Edmonds Veteran Plaza, 250 5th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020