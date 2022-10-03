Walla Walla trooper who drove himself to the hospital after being shot multiple times is released from Harborview

WSP trooper wait for Atkinson outside Harborview

Photo courtesy WSP Walla Walla, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. is returning home to continue his recovery from multiple gunshot wounds sustained on Sept. 22, 2022 while on duty in Walla Walla. Walla Walla, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. is returning home to continue his recovery from multiple gunshot wounds sustained on Sept. 22, 2022 while on duty in Walla Walla.





Patrol car lead the way home.

Photo courtesy WSP Sunday, October 2, 2022 he was released from Harborview to continue his recovery at home.



Trooper Atkinson’s road to recovery will now continue with his family, friends, and colleagues at his side in the community he serves.



The outpour of community support, thoughts, and prayers for Trooper Atkinson and his family have been immensely appreciated.



A convoy of WSP vehicles met him at the hospital door and accompanied him home.







Trooper Atkinson, a five-year veteran of the WSP, suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hand during the incident, but found the fortitude to drive himself to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.