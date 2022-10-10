Shorewood 2022 graduate achieves maximum scores on AP Research Exam
Monday, October 10, 2022
|Yubi Mamiya - perfect score on AP Research Exam
one of only 306 students in the word
She not only received the top score of 5, but Yubi was also one of only 306 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Research Exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam!
"We applaud Yubi's hard work and the AP teacher responsible for engaging students and enabling them to excel in a college-level course," says Trevor Packer, Head of the Advanced Placement Program.
0 comments:
Post a Comment