Shoreline Schools: Nancy Elder appointed as Interim Director of Classified Staff
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
|Nancy Elder, Interim Director
of Classified Staff, Shoreline Schools
Since 2013, Nancy has served as Assistant Principal at Shorewood High School, where she was previously Dean of Students.
Prior to her time with Shorewood, Nancy worked locally in education as a substitute PE and health teacher at Einstein Middle School and as Dean of Students and Assistant Principal with Edmonds School District.
"I am delighted to take on this new role in the district and continue supporting our collective work to ensure success for every student,” says Nancy.
A native of Shoshone, Idaho, Nancy holds a Bachelor’s degree in Athletic Training and Health from Boise State University and began her teaching career with Boise School District as a teacher and athletic trainer.
Nancy received her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administrative Certificate from City University. Nancy lives in Shoreline with her husband, Ed. Their son is a Shorewood graduate who now studies at Washington State University.
“Nancy’s work at Shorewood has been of the highest caliber, serving the school community with respect and an unwavering commitment to education access for all,” says Superintendent Reyes.
“We are excited that Nancy will be joining Human Resources to support the Shoreline Schools community in this new capacity.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment