Shoreline Schools: Nancy Elder appointed as Interim Director of Classified Staff

Nancy Elder, Interim Director

of Classified Staff, Shoreline Schools Nancy Elder has been appointed to serve as Interim Director of Classified Staff, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. Nancy Elder has been appointed to serve as Interim Director of Classified Staff, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced.

Since 2013, Nancy has served as Assistant Principal at Shorewood High School, where she was previously Dean of Students.





Prior to her time with Shorewood, Nancy worked locally in education as a substitute PE and health teacher at Einstein Middle School and as Dean of Students and Assistant Principal with Edmonds School District.





"I am delighted to take on this new role in the district and continue supporting our collective work to ensure success for every student,” says Nancy.

A native of Shoshone, Idaho, Nancy holds a Bachelor’s degree in Athletic Training and Health from Boise State University and began her teaching career with Boise School District as a teacher and athletic trainer. A native of Shoshone, Idaho, Nancy holds a Bachelor’s degree in Athletic Training and Health from Boise State University and began her teaching career with Boise School District as a teacher and athletic trainer.



