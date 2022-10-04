Places remain at ShoreLake Arts classes but don't dawdle!

You can still register for Fall Art Classes with ShoreLake Arts, but time is almost up, so sign up now!





Are you interested in learning how to draw or paint? Perhaps you want to dust off those old art supplies or take your skills to the next level?





Or maybe you just want to connect with your local community and meet super cool new people? Classes with ShoreLake Arts are the perfect opportunity to do all of those things!





Classes begin next week and there are still a few spots left. But you have to act quickly because registration closes soon! Find more information and register at www.shorelakearts.org/workshops-classes





FALL CLASSES





Beginner-Intermediate Drawing

with Jessica Jorgensen

Wednesdays, October 12 - November 16, 2022 (6 sessions) 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Ages: Adults (16+) In person at the Shoreline Center

Drawing unlocks the foundations of all visual arts and, best of all, anyone can learn how to do it! In this class,

Artist Jessica Jorgensen will use a series of exercises and longer projects to guide students through explorations of lines, shapes, form, textures, and tones.

You will have the opportunity to get acquainted with materials, develop toolboxes of basic techniques, and learn the principles of composition. Students will meet each week to learn and practice new techniques, ask questions, share work, and get feedback in real time. No experience required.





Acrylic Still-Lifes with Valencia Carroll