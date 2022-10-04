Places remain at ShoreLake Arts classes but don't dawdle!

You can still register for Fall Art Classes with ShoreLake Arts, but time is almost up, so sign up now!

Are you interested in learning how to draw or paint? Perhaps you want to dust off those old art supplies or take your skills to the next level? 

Or maybe you just want to connect with your local community and meet super cool new people? Classes with ShoreLake Arts are the perfect opportunity to do all of those things!

Classes begin next week and there are still a few spots left. But you have to act quickly because registration closes soon! Find more information and register at www.shorelakearts.org/workshops-classes

FALL CLASSES

Beginner-Intermediate Drawing 
with Jessica Jorgensen
Wednesdays, October 12 - November 16, 2022 
(6 sessions)
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Ages: Adults (16+)
In person at the Shoreline Center

Drawing unlocks the foundations of all visual arts and, best of all, anyone can learn how to do it! In this class, 

Artist Jessica Jorgensen will use a series of exercises and longer projects to guide students through explorations of lines, shapes, form, textures, and tones. 

You will have the opportunity to get acquainted with materials, develop toolboxes of basic techniques, and learn the principles of composition. Students will meet each week to learn and practice new techniques, ask questions, share work, and get feedback in real time. No experience required.

Acrylic Still-Lifes with Valencia Carroll
Thursdays, October 13 - November 17, 2022 
(6 sessions)
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Ages: Adults (16+)
In person at the Shoreline Center

Acrylics are a wonderfully versatile medium that allow for boundless experimentation. 

In this 6-week class, artist Valencia Carroll will use still life studies to help students learn the basics of handling acrylic paints and brushes while exploring a variety of techniques such as glazing, impasto, masking, and more. 

This 6-week course is designed for beginners and those who have minimal experience in painting with acrylics and want to learn more.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Jessica Jorgensen
Jessica Jorgensen has always been a curious observer, and along with that curiosity came the desire to document; to draw and paint the visual absurdities and narratives she sees through the objects and people in her everyday life. 

She grew up in the California Bay Area and graduated in 2008 with a BFA in Drawing and Painting from Biola University. In 2012 she relocated to Seattle and opened her Etsy shop, drawing and painting custom portraits for clients across the US. 

She proudly calls the Pacific Northwest home, and has participated in various solo and group shows, while continuing to teach art classes in her community. 

When she’s not working in the studio, she can be found enjoying long walks outdoors with her chocolate lab Roscoe or curling up with a good book.

Valencia Carroll
Valencia Carroll is a classically trained oil painter. She has exhibited, presented and taught art workshops throughout western WA. 

She has also served as Art Docent Program Coordinator in the Northshore School District for multiple years. Her latest artwork explores the subject of play while enjoying drawing and experimenting with composition throughout her process.

Find more information and register at shorelakearts.org/workshops-classes

QUESTIONS?
Email ShoreLake Arts at artsed@shorelakearts.org or call (206) 417-4645.

ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.



