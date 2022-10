The Shoreline Police department will be taking part in the “Pink Patch Project” to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer.





Shoreline PD will be selling pink patches for $10 each. Almost all proceeds are donated to cancer research.



Purchase a patch by stopping by the Shoreline Police department with $10 cash during business hours Monday - Friday 8:30am - 5pm.





The station is located within Shoreline City Hall at 17500 Midvale Ave N.