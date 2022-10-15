DOH: Updated COVID-19 booster eligibility expanded to people ages 5 and older

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and other healthcare providers will soon begin offering Omicron variant-targeted bivalent booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people ages 5 and older, following guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

“This is another step forward to a healthier tomorrow for everyone in Washington state,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health.

“The more people who are eligible for COVID-19 boosters, the better protection we can provide to our communities.









"It's also time to get your flu shot," Dr. Shah added. "We are entering respiratory illness seasons and it is a critical time to protect yourself and those around you from influenza."



The Department of Health urges all individuals 5 and older to prioritize receiving the updated booster as we enter the beginning of cold and flu season. Additionally, flu vaccines are now available at many provider offices and pharmacies across the state and are safe to receive concurrently with the COVID-19 bivalent booster.

This new demographic of booster eligibility expansion follows last month’s rollout of the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccine, which specifically targets the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants that currently make up the majority of COVID-19 cases across the country.