DOH: Updated COVID-19 booster eligibility expanded to people ages 5 and older
Saturday, October 15, 2022
“This is another step forward to a healthier tomorrow for everyone in Washington state,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health.
“The more people who are eligible for COVID-19 boosters, the better protection we can provide to our communities.
This new demographic of booster eligibility expansion follows last month’s rollout of the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccine, which specifically targets the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants that currently make up the majority of COVID-19 cases across the country.
The Department of Health urges all individuals 5 and older to prioritize receiving the updated booster as we enter the beginning of cold and flu season. Additionally, flu vaccines are now available at many provider offices and pharmacies across the state and are safe to receive concurrently with the COVID-19 bivalent booster.
"It's also time to get your flu shot," Dr. Shah added. "We are entering respiratory illness seasons and it is a critical time to protect yourself and those around you from influenza."
0 comments:
Post a Comment