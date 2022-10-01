Safety improvements on Meridian Avenue between N 155th and N 175th - express your opinion

The City of Shoreline was awarded grant funding to provide safety improvements on Meridian Avenue N between N 155th Street and N 175th Street. The project will enhance safety at pedestrian crossings, add bicycle lanes, and modify the lane configuration along the Meridian Avenue N corridor.

Adding a pedestrian refuge island at the pedestrian activated rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) at N 170th Street

Installing a new RRFB at N 163rd Street

Restriping to add a bike lane in each direction on Meridian Avenue N and include left turn pockets Provide Your Input!



As we prepare to make safety improvements on Meridian Avenue N, we would like your input on intersection lane configurations and pedestrian and bicycle enhancements.









N 175th is an example of safety improvements



Background Information



The City’s Background InformationThe City’s 2018 Traffic Report indicated that 39 percent of the 46 injury and fatal collisions in Shoreline between 2010 and 2016 involved a pedestrian, and that, as a percentage of overall injury collisions the number of non-motorized (pedestrian and bicycle) collisions is rising.





In mid-2018, staff sought grant funding for improvements on a number of the identified segments, focusing on reducing the numbers of pedestrian and bicycle injury collisions.





Financial Impact



The City was awarded a $1,139,000 City Safety Program grant for project design, right-of-way acquisition and construction of pedestrian safety and improvements on Meridian Avenue N between N 155th Street and N 175th Street.







ScheduleWinter 2021 - Spring 2022: Preliminary design

Summer 2022: Public Outreach

Summer 2022 – Winter 2022 Final Design

Spring - Summer 2023: Construction



Funding is Federally-sourced and provides for 98 percent of eligible costs. Remainder of the project funding will be provided by the Roads Capital Fund.

Safety improvements include: