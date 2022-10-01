Safety improvements on Meridian Avenue between N 155th and N 175th - express your opinion
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Safety improvements include:
- Adding a pedestrian refuge island at the pedestrian activated rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) at N 170th Street
- Installing a new RRFB at N 163rd Street
- Restriping to add a bike lane in each direction on Meridian Avenue N and include left turn pockets
As we prepare to make safety improvements on Meridian Avenue N, we would like your input on intersection lane configurations and pedestrian and bicycle enhancements.
|N 175th is an example of safety improvements
The City’s 2018 Traffic Report indicated that 39 percent of the 46 injury and fatal collisions in Shoreline between 2010 and 2016 involved a pedestrian, and that, as a percentage of overall injury collisions the number of non-motorized (pedestrian and bicycle) collisions is rising.
In mid-2018, staff sought grant funding for improvements on a number of the identified segments, focusing on reducing the numbers of pedestrian and bicycle injury collisions.
The City was awarded a $1,139,000 City Safety Program grant for project design, right-of-way acquisition and construction of pedestrian safety and improvements on Meridian Avenue N between N 155th Street and N 175th Street.
Funding is Federally-sourced and provides for 98 percent of eligible costs. Remainder of the project funding will be provided by the Roads Capital Fund.
- ScheduleWinter 2021 - Spring 2022: Preliminary design
- Summer 2022: Public Outreach
- Summer 2022 – Winter 2022 Final Design
- Spring - Summer 2023: Construction
