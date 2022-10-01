Prayer Lab - Celtic Spirituality workshop October 5 at Saint Dunstan's
Saturday, October 1, 2022
He joined a Franciscan order as a young man and left the order to become a chaplain.
Saint Dunstan's will be doing a Prayer Lab lesson on October 5, 2022 which Brother Ryan will be leading, about Thin Places, or spots that we feel we have been touched by the Presence of the Sacred.
He has explained what it’s about as follows:
People experience a Thin Place in many different ways as expressed in many different traditions and cultures.
The Irish Celtic Tradition was established long before Christianity was brought to the Isle.
There are still sacred mounds, hills, wells, walls, trees and places at which people have touched the sacred.
You and I can and have experienced such places and events in which we have been touched by and touched the Presence of the Sacred.
It is said the place between our world and that beyond is experienced through this place of the thin veil. We will look at examples of these experiences both ancient and present and have the opportunity to express our own experiences.
For a time we will have the opportunity to be for each other “anam cara” or soul friends, for we all live in the shadow of each other.
--Br. John Ryan, OSF
We invite you to join us to learn from him. You can RSVP on Eventbrite. Prayer Lab-Celtic Spirituality- Experiencing the Thin Place Tickets, Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 6:45 PM | Eventbrite
--Karen Tynes
