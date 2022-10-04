Public Hearing Thursday for Transportation Element (TE) for Shoreline's Comprehensive Plan

TRANSPORTATION ELEMENT (TE) Chance to comment on Shoreline's transportation policies and projects









A Public Hearing for TE adoption is this Thursday, October 6, 2022.



The



This final draft TE is a new document being shared; it contains several components that have been shared previously with the public such as transportation vision, goals, and modal networks. The staff report for the Planning Commission October 6 meeting and Public Hearing describes the amendment process and an overview of the TE (the actual final draft TE is Amendment #1 – pdf pages 28-110).; it contains several components that have been shared previously with the public such as transportation vision, goals, and modal networks.





New since the last public outreach this past spring, the TE contains a list of policies and project ideas (these project ideas do not represent complete projects but rather segments that could be developed in the future).





The TE also contains a discussion of potential funding and a financially constrained project list for the next 20 years.



To find out how to attend the Public Hearing and/or comment on the TE amendment, visit the City’s



This is an opportunity to comment (on record) regarding the information contained in the TE. To find out how to attend the Public Hearing and/or comment on the TE amendment, visit the City’s calendar page for October 6, 2022 This is an opportunity to comment (on record) regarding the information contained in the TE.





Other than possible minor amendments, this process occurs about every 10 years. The final TMP is still being developed and will be a more user-friendly guide for implementing the TE. The TMP process is scheduled to conclude in early 2023 with a final public outreach process.



For any additional questions regarding the TE/TMP, please contact:



Nytasha Walters, Transportation Services Manager

206-801-2481





The final TMP is still being developed and will be a more user-friendly guide for implementing the TE. The TMP process is scheduled to conclude in early 2023 with a final public outreach process.For any additional questions regarding the TE/TMP, please contact:Nytasha Walters, Transportation Services Manager nwalters@shorelinewa.gov 206-801-2481

The Transportation Element (TE), the regulatory piece of the TMP, must be adopted into the City’s Comprehensive Plan (Comp Plan) per State requirements.