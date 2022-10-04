Change futures at the 25th Annual Student Support Luncheon

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Proceeds from the luncheon provide scholarships and emergency aid for students in need.
Photo courtesy SCCF

Change Futures!

Shoreline Community College Foundation will host its 25th Annual Student Support Luncheon on November 4, 2022 from 11:30am - 1:00pm.

This year the Foundation will bestow the Shoreline Community College Community Service Award to Jeanne Monger.

The Shoreline Community College Foundation provides over $400,000 in scholarships and emergency aid each year to students in need.

Please come out and support Shoreline students.




