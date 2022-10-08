No - it's NOT too soon - Holiday Bazaar at Senior Center October 21-22, 2022
Saturday, October 8, 2022
They still have room for a few more vendors, so contact them at 206-1536 for more information about participating.
Several rooms are full of artists selling their gift items. Another area has silent auction items. Baked goods and takeout lunch will be for sale.
FRIDAY and SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21-22, 2022. 10am to 4pm both days.
Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE #1 - southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.
0 comments:
Post a Comment