New director for the Shoreline Concert Band at Shoreline Community College

Dr. Chris Mathakul, Director Shoreline Concert

Dr. Christopher Vongvithayamathakul (Mathakul) joined Shoreline Community College in the 2022-23 academic year as a full-time music faculty member and director of the Shoreline Concert Band.





Previously, Dr. Mathakul directed the Symphonic Band and served as Music Ensembles Program Coordinator at the University of Illinois Chicago.





Dr. Mathakul completed the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in instrumental conducting at the University of Washington in 2022, studying with Professor Timothy Salzman.





As concert bands graduate assistant at Washington, Dr. Mathakul served as the director of the Concert Band and assistant conductor for the Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band.





In the Spring of 2021, Dr. Mathakul and fellow graduate conducting student Daniel Fischer presented a clinic entitled “Creative Learning Experiences for Music Ensembles Using Digital Audio Tools” at multiple state music education conferences.





This presentation was inspired by the virtual composition project entitled "Putting the E in E-nsemble" piloted by the University of Washington Wind Ensemble in collaboration with composer Alex Shapiro in the Spring of 2020.



Dr. Mathakul earned a Master of Music degree in Wind Conducting from the University of New Mexico where he studied conducting with Professor Eric Rombach-Kendall and clarinet with Professor Keith Lemmons.









Prior to his doctoral studies, Dr. Mathakul earned a bachelor's degree in music education at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and spent seven years as a high school and middle school band director in schools on the island of O’ahu, Hawai’i. During this time, Dr. Mathakul was an active member of the O'ahu Band Directors Association and chair of its Beginning Honor Band.



The concert band has openings for new players. Get out your instruments and sign up. The link to register is Shoreline Community Band (campusce.net) to register through Continuing Education not for credit.




