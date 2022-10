New teen club for LGBTQ+ and Allies at Richmond Highlands Rec Center: SAGE

Shoreline’s Teen and Youth programs is starting a new club at the Richmond Highlands Rec Center!





SAGE (Sexuality and Gender Equality) is the Shoreline Teen Center's awesome LGBTQ+ and allies club.

October Meeting: Friday the 14th at 3:00pm

November Meeting: Friday the 4th

December Meeting: Friday the 9th









We will be meeting during our drop in hours to meet new people, hang out with friends, and participate in fun activities. Club meetings will include meet and greets, movie nights, rainbow cake baking, button making, and more!Meetings will happen during our Friday drop in hours.More information: Activity detail | Online Services (activecommunities.com) The Richmond Highlands Rec Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133