New teen club for LGBTQ+ and Allies at Richmond Highlands Rec Center: SAGE

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Shoreline’s Teen and Youth programs is starting a new club at the Richmond Highlands Rec Center! 

SAGE (Sexuality and Gender Equality) is the Shoreline Teen Center's awesome LGBTQ+ and allies club.

We will be meeting during our drop in hours to meet new people, hang out with friends, and participate in fun activities. Club meetings will include meet and greets, movie nights, rainbow cake baking, button making, and more!

Meetings will happen during our Friday drop in hours.

More information: Activity detail | Online Services (activecommunities.com)
  • October Meeting: Friday the 14th at 3:00pm
  • November Meeting: Friday the 4th
  • December Meeting: Friday the 9th
The Richmond Highlands Rec Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133


