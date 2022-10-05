New teen club for LGBTQ+ and Allies at Richmond Highlands Rec Center: SAGE
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
SAGE (Sexuality and Gender Equality) is the Shoreline Teen Center's awesome LGBTQ+ and allies club.
We will be meeting during our drop in hours to meet new people, hang out with friends, and participate in fun activities. Club meetings will include meet and greets, movie nights, rainbow cake baking, button making, and more!
Meetings will happen during our Friday drop in hours.
More information: Activity detail | Online Services (activecommunities.com)
- October Meeting: Friday the 14th at 3:00pm
- November Meeting: Friday the 4th
- December Meeting: Friday the 9th
0 comments:
Post a Comment