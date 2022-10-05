Gallery North October 2022 Featured Exhibit - “Silent Voyage” by Artist Silena Wei Chen

Thriving Land by artist Silena Wei Chen

For the month of October, Gallery North is proud to present “Silent Voyage,” an exhibit of colorful and dreamy photographs and paintings by award winning artist Silena Wei Chen. For the month of October, Gallery North is proud to present “Silent Voyage,” an exhibit of colorful and dreamy photographs and paintings by award winning artist Silena Wei Chen.

Using light as paint and the camera as her brush, Chen uses her unique technique to convey a very sensitive and personal feeling of nostalgia in her work. Much of her work was inspired by the interaction between ocean and sky afterglow along the west coast. She uses the subtle transition of colors and shades in her work to evoke a feeling of peace and invites viewers onto an imaginary journey on the sea.





In this exhibition, Chen will present new works that were created on the Edmonds beach, along with her best-selling work Red Sun, A Dancer on the Blue Sea, Ocean Nocturne, Night of Silence and more.





Cascade Mountain by Silena Wei Chen

In addition to her photographic work, this exhibit also includes Chen’s acrylic paintings. What always fascinates her is to search for the harmony and collision of colors to represent the places where dreams and memories linger. In addition to her photographic work, this exhibit also includes Chen’s acrylic paintings. What always fascinates her is to search for the harmony and collision of colors to represent the places where dreams and memories linger.



The public is invited to meet the artist on Saturday, October 8th from 2pm to 5pm at Gallery North and during the third Thursday Edmonds Art Walk on October 20th from 5-8pm. This exhibit will be open to the public from October 1st – October 31st.





Gallery North has been in operation for more than 60 years, continuing its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. It is located at 410 Main Street in Edmonds , open seven days a week.



