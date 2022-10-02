LFP police department Fundraiser for the Pink Patch Project
Sunday, October 2, 2022
Pink Patch Project for breast cancer awareness.
If you would like to purchase a patch or coin, please visit the police department records desk. For more information, please email Lt. Lehman. Patches are $10 and coins are $10.
Patches and coins can also be purchased through the North Sound Police Foundation at various events like the two Holiday Farmers Market and Craft Fairs at Third Place Commons on November 21 and December 19, 2022 from 10:00am – 2:00pm.
