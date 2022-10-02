Jobs: WSDOT Communication Consultant





This position will work independently and as part of team to create, lead, and direct communications campaigns and respond to public and media inquiries regarding WSDOT design and construction projects.









Job description and application







In addition, this position is responsible for responding to frequent inquiries from community groups, reporters, stakeholders and must coordinate messaging for internal and external audiences. The successful candidate will foster transparency for the agency, helping to build trust, maintain public confidence and support people and goods traveling safely.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$60,190 - $80,879 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Communications Consultant 4 to join our dynamic communications team at Northwest Region.