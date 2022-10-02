Jobs: WSDOT Communication Consultant

WSDOT
Communication Consultant 4
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$60,190 - $80,879 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Communications Consultant 4 to join our dynamic communications team at Northwest Region. 

This position will work independently and as part of team to create, lead, and direct communications campaigns and respond to public and media inquiries regarding WSDOT design and construction projects. 

In addition, this position is responsible for responding to frequent inquiries from community groups, reporters, stakeholders and must coordinate messaging for internal and external audiences. The successful candidate will foster transparency for the agency, helping to build trust, maintain public confidence and support people and goods traveling safely.

Job description and application



