Kruckeberg Fall Plant sale Sunday and next weekend

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Fall plant sale at Kruckeberg. Photo courtesy KBG

This weekend October 7-9 and next weekend Oct 14-16, 2022 take 30% off select Trees, Shrubs, and other Plants at the MsK Nursery during the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden fall plant sale.

Sale hours at 10am to 5pm. Sale dates:
  • Sunday, October 9
  • Friday, October 14
  • Saturday, October 15
  • Sunday, October 16
Kruckeberg is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177. Parking is extremely limited so plan accordingly.


