Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Front Desk Attendants

Monday and Friday evenings: between the hours of 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Some Saturdays: between the hours of 7:45 AM - 3:15 PM 3:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Some Sundays: between the hours of 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Provide customer service to facility patrons, in person or on the phone

Create new accounts in registration software

Answer telephone, take registrations, handle cash, point of sale

Process department liability forms, scholarship requests and other paperwork as needed

Issue monthly passes and punch cards

Assist program instructors, provide administrative support for recreation programs

Closely monitor the use of the facility, maintain facility safety procedures, report injuries and safety hazards

Respond to medical emergencies and incidents by alerting the authorities, calling 911, filling out incident reports, administering First Aid and CPR

Open and close the facility

Set up and take down program equipment

Ensure that all participants sign in and pay the required admission fees

Monitor the program, participants and equipment for safety, cleanliness and conflict resolution

Monitor center, rooms and spaces during private rentals

SALARY : $17.82 - $20.23 HourlyCLOSING DATE: 11/4/2022 11:59 PMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity and social justice.We are seeking two (2) Front Desk Attendants who can work during the listed days and times for this position. This is an ongoing, non-benefited, average 10 hour a week position.Typical schedule will provide coverage for assigned hours on days shown below. Incumbents will not work all listed hours. Scheduled hours are based upon rental requests and confirmed with Front Desk Attendant by scheduling supervisor.Scope of WorkTo perform front desk reception duties at the Spartan Recreation Center. In addition to working at the front desk, staff will be required to work facility rentals at the Spartan Recreation Center and the Richmond Highlands Center outside of operation hours including weekends: Friday, Saturday & Sunday.Typical facility rentals include, but are not limited to, birthday parties and other celebrations, basketball practices, and religious services.EXAMPLES OF DUTIES