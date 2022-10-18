Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant II

Submit completed online application

Successful candidates shall be subject to an online skills assessment test, followed by an interview



Provide responsible and complex administrative, secretarial and clerical duties in support of Code Enforcement and Customer Response Team. Receive and direct visitors and telephone calls; provide front counter assistance, providing informa­tion and directing to appropriate staff; monitor division or department email account; respond to and resolve complaints and requests for information on regulations, procedures, systems and precedents relating to assigned responsibilities. Work closely with the public to explain detailed regulations and procedures. Research and assist with responding to citizen and staff requests for public records and information, including public disclosure requests. Assist in the maintenance of the City's electronic data systems; maintain accurate and updated data. Type and proofread a wide variety of reports, letters, contracts, public notifications, easements, memoranda and statistical charts; type from rough draft or verbal instructions; may independently compose correspondence related to assigned responsibilities. Develop and review report and correspondence layout, arrangement, grammatical composition and ensure the inclusion of all pertinent information from sources; initiate routine correspondence, reports and records; develop clerical procedures, routines and record keeping systems. Archive records and documents according to City, State and federal regulations. Maintain records of receipts, track invoices, reconcile credit card statements and petty cash and assist with resolution of payment-related issues or questions. Coordinate department schedules; schedule and arrange for meetings and appointments in coordina­tion with the public and department representatives; make travel arrangements and register for conferences as needed. Perform mailing activities; apply and record postage; sort, bundle and deliver mail and organize bulk mailings. Maintain inventory of office supplies; obtain estimates for ordering purposes; order supplies as needed. Attend and coordinate a variety of meetings; conduct research and prepare documentation as requested; prepare and compile meeting packets and agendas; take and prepare minutes; disseminate information, as appropriate. Serve as City's point of contact with outside agencies. Assist in the preparation and monitoring of the bi-annual budget. Marginal Functions

Serve as a City representative on various community and event committees; plan and participate in special events as required. May train new staff on daily procedures. Perform related duties and responsibilities as required. QUALIFICATIONS



Knowledge of

Department operations, programs, functions and terminology.

Public safety radio systems.

Applicable computer software applications.

Methods and techniques of customer service.

Principles of business letter writing and report preparation.

Principles and procedures of record keeping.

Methods and techniques of research. Ability to

Participate and work effectively in an organization committed to advancing principles and practices of equity and anti-racism.

Provide customer service and respond to requests and inquiries from the general public.

Use good judgment and resources to provide service to citizens.

Defuse tension while maintaining professional decorum.

Interpret and explain department policies and procedures.

Operate office equipment including computers and supporting word processing and spreadsheet applications; TrakIt and City-Works, a plus.

Plan, organize and schedule work assignments to meet deadlines.

Work with continual interruptions.

Multitask and prioritize tasks.

Research and gather information.

Maintain complex specialized records and prepare narrative and statistical reports.

Handle confidential information per City, State, and Federal guidelines.

Create material for marketing and educational purposes.

Work independently in the absence of supervision.

Work well as a contributing member of a team.

Communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing.

Foster a climate that encourages fairness, respect, and inclusiveness

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with those contacted in the course of work. EXPERIENCE AND TRAINING GUIDELINES

Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Experience

Three years of responsible administrative support experience in general office, reception, or related work experience which involved direct, or via calls and email, regular contact with public.

Training

Equivalent to the completion of the twelfth grade supplemented by college level course work in public administration, communi­cations or a related field. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION



Environmental Conditions

Office environment; exposure to computer screens; extensive contact with the public including customers who may express anger.







Essential FunctionsMarginal FunctionsQUALIFICATIONSKnowledge ofAbility toEXPERIENCE AND TRAINING GUIDELINESSUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATIONEnvironmental ConditionsOffice environment; exposure to computer screens; extensive contact with the public including customers who may express anger.

SALARY : $27.50 - $34.85 HourlyCLOSING DATE: 11/6/2022 11:59 PMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.The City Manager's Office is hiring an Administrative Assistant II to join the Code Enforcement and Customer Response Team division, consisting of five employees working to better the community through education and enforcement of the City codes.This front-line job has constant and direct contact with the public and is expected to deftly handle a large number of incoming calls and communicate competently with diverse Shoreline community members and customers. The ideal candidate will have strong customer service skills, the ability to make decisions on the fly while receiving, screening and directing calls, and can organize themselves to accomplish a variety of daily tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility. The incumbent has to possess the ability to deliver professional, helpful and quality service to everyone consistently.Recruitment Process:POSITION DEFINITION:To perform a wide variety of responsible and complex administra­tive, secretarial and clerical duties in support of an assigned department; to provide information and assistance to the public regarding departmental policies and procedures; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.EXAMPLES OF DUTIESESSENTIAL AND MARGINAL FUNCTIONS: Essential and other important responsibilities and duties may include, but are not limited to, the following: