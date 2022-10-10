Bolt Creek Fire update

Burnt / burning tree over Hwy 2. Photo courtesy WSDOT

WSDOT posted at 7:30pm Sunday evening October 9, 2022 regarding road conditions on US 2 through the Bolt Creek Fire:





For those asking: YES; US 2 is open.

YES; more closures are possible.

YES; we are coordinating with the #BoltCreekFire Incident Command.

YES; we will keep you updated here and on the real-time travel map.

YES; we very much appreciate your patience

Trees continue to fall across the road from the steep hillside. When that happens, WSDOT closes the road, crews remove the tree, and the road reopens.





The Bolt Creek fire has burned 13396 acres, is 36% contained, advanced 118 acres around the edges in the last 24 hours, and has 220 responders assigned.





It is not the only active fire - it's just the one supplying all the smoke we are trying to avoid breathing. This has been going on for 29 days.





This has actually been a mild fire season.





--Diane Hettrick











