Beginning May 3, 2023 air travelers will need REAL ID

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security extended the enforcement deadline for air travelers to have REAL ID.





Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID, like a US passport, to fly within the United States.





A standard Washington state driver’s license or ID card will no longer be sufficient identification.





Washington state issues enhanced driver’s licenses which are compliant. Information here about obtaining an enhanced license: https://www.dol.wa.gov/driverslicense/edl.html









Passports Read more about REAL ID and your options here: https://www.tsa.gov/real-id









The City of Lake Forest Park is a passport acceptance facility. The Passport Services page has helpful information about applying for a passport, passport office hours, making an appointment at the office, and fees. If you are an adult who already has a current US passport, you may qualify to renew it by mail. The U.S. Department of State website, www.travel.state.gov can help you figure out whether you need to apply in person or can renew by mail.

The Shoreline District Court at 18050 Meridian Ave N also has a passport office. King county passport information page here



Passport processing times are currently 7-10 weeks for routine processing and 4-6 weeks for expedited processing (additional fee) and we are booking appointments two months in advance.







